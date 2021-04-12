Washington state proposal targets Boeing plant’s pollution

The full cost of the cleanup is not publicly known. Boeing declined to say what the cleanup is expected to cost.

Several other contaminants have been discovered at the roughly 1,000-acre (405 hectares) Boeing site. The contaminants include fuels such as oil, gasoline, lead, hydraulic jet fluid, polychlorinated biphenyls and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

The chemicals came from a range of manufacturing operations, according to the cleanup documents.

Boeing “no longer uses TCE as a widespread cleaning solvent as it did in the past,” the department said. Small quantities of the chemical are still used in one of its labs, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The most expensive and time-consuming part of the Everett cleanup plan involves a process known as bioremediation, in which Boeing will inject nutrients into the soil to help natural bacteria break down TCE. Boeing would invest heavily in improvements to an existing system that pumps out contaminated groundwater, treats it then releases it, according to the proposal.

The state-mandated draft proposal is 163 pages and will open for public comment on April 19.

