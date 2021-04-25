Watch now: Kenosha protesters call for firing of officer who shot Jacob Blake

A group of protesters calling for a list of demands to be heard, including the firing of the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last August, marched and blocked the door to the Public Safety Building Sunday afternoon.
About 40 protesters gathered and marched in Downtown Kenosha. They went to the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., blocking the main entrance. The building, still boarded over from the civil unrest which rocked the city after the Blake shooting, was also the backdrop of speakers who called for their demands to be heard.
At the Public Safety Building, several locked arms. Whitney Cabal, aka Billy Violet, along with Joe Cardinali, Rev. Johnathan Barker and Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, said they would not leave until either Police Chief Dan Miskinis or Deputy Chief Eric Larsen addressed their demands.
They called for Officer Rusten Sheskey's firing, an immediate public release of every departmental investigation completed in connecting with the Blake-Sheskey case; an explanation of what the department's plans are for Sheskey moving forward; explanations of policies involved in the decision not to charge Sheskey; and a written and public apology from Miskinis and/or Larsen to the Blake family for not warning them that Sheskey was returning to work.
The original rally site was at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd Street. Those in attendance included Jacob Blake's father, Blake's uncle Justin, as well as member of Leaders of Kenosha, Wisconsin Working Families Party and other local activists.
Ahead of the rally, Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, spoke of the need for justice, healing and safety amid the call to reform law enforcement.
"Justice comes before the bullet, but our community deserves to heal," she said. "Safety and healing can't happen when an officer who fired seven shots into an unarmed Black man's back — on a block where our children walk to school and our families go to church — returns to work like nothing happened.
"All of us — Black, white, brown, native and newcomer — deserve to be safe in our own neighborhoods, and that starts with accountability for the attempted murder of Jacob Blake," she said.
Miskinis announced April 13 that Sheskey, who had been on paid administrative leave since shooting Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, had returned to duty on March 31.
“Officer Sheskey was not charged with any wrongdoing,” Miskinis said in a statement on Sheskey’s return. “He acted within the law and was consistent with training. This incident was also reviewed internally. Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline ... Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome. However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made.”
Sheskey is currently working in a desk job and has not returned to patrol, according to police. It is unclear what Sheskey’s future role with the department will be. He had been on administrative leave since he shot Blake on Aug. 23, leaving Blake paralyzed and setting off protests and rioting in Kenosha.
Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, a Black man, after being called to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic disturbance with the mother of Blake’s children. The shooting — captured on a video by a bystander and shared worldwide on social media — led to widespread protests.
The shooting was followed by months of investigation by a state agency, as well as continued local protests, discussion and arguments over the need to reform policing in the city, racial justice and the impact of racism in the community.
On Jan. 5, following a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation and an outside review by the former Madison police chief, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that Sheskey would not be criminally charged in the shooting. Graveley has said the investigation revealed Blake had been armed with a knife during the police encounter.
Blake has disputed the investigation findings, and his attorneys have filed a federal suit against Sheskey.