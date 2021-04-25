Watch now: Kenosha protesters call for firing of officer who shot Jacob Blake

Ahead of the rally, Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, spoke of the need for justice, healing and safety amid the call to reform law enforcement.

"Justice comes before the bullet, but our community deserves to heal," she said. "Safety and healing can't happen when an officer who fired seven shots into an unarmed Black man's back — on a block where our children walk to school and our families go to church — returns to work like nothing happened.

"All of us — Black, white, brown, native and newcomer — deserve to be safe in our own neighborhoods, and that starts with accountability for the attempted murder of Jacob Blake," she said.

Miskinis announced April 13 that Sheskey, who had been on paid administrative leave since shooting Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, had returned to duty on March 31.