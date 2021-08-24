Watch now: Tulsa ER nurse wants world to see her 3-year-old's battle against COVID-19

“Emotionally, it’s obviously the hardest thing I’ve ever had to watch,” Cannon said. “You can talk to a middle schooler and you can tell a teenager, `Look, this is what you need to do to get better.’ But to a 3-year-old, it’s just confusion and fear. She doesn’t know why she can’t go home. She doesn’t know why her family can’t be here with her.

“Sometimes I wish I was completely clueless so I didn’t know what could happen.”

As for the thousands of comments she has received on her Facebook posts, Cannon said she is reading them during the sleepless nights at her daughter’s bedside.

She is overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness by strangers and her family and friends, who launched a GoFundMe campaign for medical expenses and a Meal Train for her family at home.

But what Cannon mostly wants is for her cry for help from Aug. 12 to be heard loud and clear by as many COVID vaccine holdouts as possible: