WATCH NOW: UPDATED: Mayor, Police Chief issue statements; Three arrested at Kenosha protest sit-in released on bond

“While we are aware an investigation is ongoing into the negligence and whereabouts of Rusten’s missing weapon — given the severity of injuries sustained by Jacob Blake and the civil unrest that followed, it is our belief that we should have been made aware when Rusten was issued a gun and when he lost it while he was on paid administrative leave,” Cabal said. “KPD has consistently demonstrated an unwillingness and inability to adhere to public demands calling for accountability and transparency in any capacity and we’re fed up.”

Cabal said not only was the officer a danger to himself but he is to others, as well.

“The release of him to administrative work — especially without any warning — is unacceptable and the potential release of him to traditional policing field roles is explosive by design,” she said.

Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, a Black man, after being called to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic disturbance with the mother of Blake’s children. The shooting — captured on a video by a bystander and shared worldwide on social media — led to widespread protests.