Watch what you like on streaming -- assuming you can find it

Content is king — if you can find it.

As streaming services proliferate, it's becoming more of a challenge to track down your favorite TV shows and blockbuster movies when streaming services can change up their offerings every month. That's complicating life for those who know what they want to watch, but just don't know where to locate it.

Some hits are practically itinerants. “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight," for instance, bounced around four different services between March 2020 and March 2021 — Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Peacock. Some of these services hosted the movies twice in that time according to Reelgood, a service that tracks videos across streaming services. (You can currently find the movies on Hulu and HBO Max.)

Want to watch a Harry Potter movie? Films in the series started on HBO Max in May 2020 before heading to Peacock in August. They then jumped back to HBO Max in June 2021 — but only for a single month. At the moment, the first three films are available for free on Peacock, but you'll need a premium subscription for the last five.

Not long after its March launch, Paramount+ reclaimed some of its movies, like “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol" and the Paul Rudd comedy “I Love You Man," from other services.