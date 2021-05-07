Weak jobs report could spur, slow Biden's huge money package

Biden's opponents say the legislation actually worsened problems in at least one way, with expanded unemployment benefits that gave the jobless a reason to stay at home instead of seeking work.

The president said the jobs data don't show that. And advocates for his plans can argue that the report shows that more spending is needed to sustain the economy.

There are also issues of supply shortages for computer chips and lumber that are holding back growth, a reminder that the world's largest economy seldom bends perfectly to the wishes of lawmakers.

The fate of the president's agenda may depend on how the public processes and understands the April jobs report in the coming weeks, said Jon Lieber, a managing director at the Eurasia Group, a political risk advisory and consulting firm.

“Are the Republicans able to seize on this as, ‘This is what happens when the government gets involved in the economy and screws things up?’ Or, does the public see this as the need for more government support?” Lieber said. “That’s the argument for the next month.”

One clear takeaway across partisan lines was a need for caution in interpretation. A single monthly report can be volatile. The three-month average of job gains is still a healthy 524,000.