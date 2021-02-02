Weinstein accuser demands deposition as settlement looms

Late Tuesday, Manhattan Judge Paul A. Engelmayer reiterated that the Weinstein brothers must be deposed by Feb. 12. He said he could drop the deadline if Giuffra doesn't adequately explain why Canosa doesn't yet know how much she'd collect from the settlement or if Harvey Weinstein's lawyers convince him the imprisoned Weinstein is too ill to be deposed.

In her lawsuit, Canosa alleged she was raped, sexually abused, intimidated and harassed from 2010 until September 2017, during what Harvey Weinstein maintained were business meetings. The attacks, she said, occurred in New York, Los Angeles, Malaysia and Budapest, Hungary. Canosa claims Weinstein threatened that she would lose her job at his company and he would blackball her if she denied his advances.

Weinstein attorney Imran H. Ansari said Tuesday in an email that Canosa, who is suing for $30 million, could face an uncertain financial recovery “with The Weinstein Company bankrupt, and Mr. Weinstein, who denies the claims against him and stands by evidence in this case that establishes an amicable and consensual relationship, in a financial state that is far from healthy."

“Those Plaintiffs who have availed themselves of the settlement likely recognize that it is the only route to a realistic recovery,” he added.