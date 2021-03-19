'We're owed a March': Hoop fans flock to bet on NCAA tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Price was all set: He got tickets to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden, where he, his two brothers and his dad would revel in hours of college basketball bliss.

But that was last March, just before the coronavirus wiped out the March Madness tournament — and the boatloads of money that would have been bet on it.

On Friday, the 25-year-old from Staten Island, New York, was at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with a wad of cash and picks that he was too superstitious to reveal to a reporter. (He was wearing a North Carolina jersey, though.)

“We're owed a March,” said Price. “Last year got canceled, and it was pretty devastating. March Madness is something I look forward to all year.”

It's also something sportsbooks at casinos and racetracks, and particularly online operations, look forward to as well. Spread out over several weeks, the NCAA tournament is collectively the biggest sports betting event of the year. And though the amount that sports books keep after paying out winning bets and other expenses is relatively small, the tournament is essential to their business, particularly in gaining customers they hope will stick with them throughout the year and bet on other sports.