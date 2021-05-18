WH memo sees economic strength where critics see fragility

Critics seized on the recent economic reports to suggest that the $1.9 trillion relief package was so big it would fuel inflation and to contend that its enhanced unemployment benefits were encouraging Americans to forgo working.

“Democrats insisted on continuing to pay people more not to work,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a Monday speech. “Instead of an agenda to reopen America, Democrats muscled through policies that would actually prolong parts of this crisis. And that’s what’s happened."

Supply bottlenecks for basic goods such as autos contributed to a 0.8% surge in consumer prices in April, the biggest monthly increase in more than a decade. Fears that inflation could persist came from higher gas prices following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline and shortage of homes being listed for sale.

But the White House memo pointed to positive signs in the inflation report of consumer demand for restaurants, hotel stays, rental cars and airfare — all signs that the U.S. economy could meet expectations by forecasters of growth exceeding 6% this year, the highest rate in nearly four decades.