What's new in fast food: A new Chick-fil-A sandwich, Starbucks cold drink and Pizza Hut pizza

If you felt like a new fried chicken sandwich debuted every day in January, you're not far off.

Some chains tried their best to slim down, while others did the exact opposite. The flurry of chicken sandwich additions are notable because several chains have eliminated a number of items over the past year to shed complexity and costs.

However, with a new year kicking off and sales on the rise once again, restaurants are doing all they can to sustain the growth after a bleak 2020.

Here's what's making their nationwide debuts on menus everywhere:

A totally official ranking of fast food french fries

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0