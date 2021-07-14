Wholesale inflation over past year jumps by record amount

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy and the trade margins, rose 0.5% in June following a 0.7% rise in May.

The big jump in inflation in recent months has called into question the position of the Federal Reserve that the price increases will be temporary and are not a sign that inflation is threatening to get out of control as it did in the 1970s.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in testimony prepared for an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee repeated his view that the high inflation readings of the past several months have been driven by temporary factors related to the re-opening of the economy such as a surge in consumer demand and supply bottlenecks especially in such areas as auto production.

“Inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating,” Powell said.

Financial markets are watching the Fed's comments closely for any indication that the central bank may decide to begin raising interest rates sooner than expected because of increased worries about inflation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0