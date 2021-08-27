Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe

Primary and secondary fire lines cut by bulldozers, hand crews and burnout operations were in place to try to catch the fire before it reaches South Lake Tahoe, he said.

Evacuation planning was being done as a precaution, but there were no evacuations there as of Friday afternoon, he said.

There was equal concern for communities along the western side of the fire.

“When you look at the Caldor Fire, obviously there’s many reasons that it’s the highest priority fire in the country and in California. It has community and infrastructure in pretty much every direction," said Anthony Scardina, the U.S. Forest Service deputy regional forester for the Pacific Southwest region.

“That's why that fire is so complex, because in every direction there are significant risks,” he said, adding that “it's right in the back door of communities on the west side.”

The Caldor Fire is one of nearly 90 large blazes in the U.S. Many are in the West, burning trees and brush desiccated by drought. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.