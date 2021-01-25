Wisconsin priest conducted election-related exorcisms; now leaving post

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops defines an exorcism as "a specific form of prayer that the Church uses against the power of the devil." Hying's permission allowed for the exorcism of a place, locality or things, but not of a person, according to the diocese.

As reported Jan. 8 by The Tablet, a United Kingdom-based Catholic news weekly, Zuhlsdorf said he was carrying out the exorcisms because it appeared some had committed "well-organized fraud."

Zuhlsdorf did not respond to emails for comment. He announced his decision to leave Madison Jan. 15 on his popular "Fr. Z's Blog," where he did not mention the exorcisms or Hying by name but said he has been thinking about his lack of a 10-year plan and how to get his "mo jo" back.

"That — by the way — should be interesting in this present atmosphere of 'cancel culture' now infecting the Church, as well as the media and streets," he wrote, adding that "there is a catholic Antifa now."