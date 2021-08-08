With coronavirus rising, 'The Suicide Squad' opens softly

“The Suicide Squad” cost about $185 million to make, but the current state of the box office doesn't offer much of a chance for profitability for movies at that scale. Warner didn't release any streaming or subscription data related to the “The Suicide Squad," but Goldstein said that every release has seen “a proportional response” on HBO Max that correlates to its popularity in theaters. If it's a hit in theaters, it's a hit on streaming.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, said that while he believes day-and-date releases can hurt a movie's box office, the dominant variable is still the pandemic.

“Today is a very different marketplace than it was even just a few weeks ago, which makes any kind of long-term proclamations as to what's going on with the movie industry or movie theaters very challenging,” Dergarabedian said. “The desire for going to the movies is there, but the marketplace is in flux.”