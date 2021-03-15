Woman in Uber driver attack to be returned to San Francisco

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman arrested in Las Vegas several days after an attack on an Uber driver in San Francisco that was widely viewed on social media agreed Monday to be transferred in custody to California to face criminal charges.

Malaysia King’s court appearance in Las Vegas came hours after police in San Francisco announced that Arna Kimiai, 24, a woman seen with King in the Uber driver confrontation, turned herself in to face robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and other charges.

Kimiai’s attorney, Seth Morris, said Kimiai posted a $75,000 bond to go free pending a future court appearance during which charges could be filed.

Video provided by the driver showed a maskless woman, later identified as Kimiai, coughing on him and grabbing his cellphone. Police also said that as three women exited the vehicle, one sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray toward the driver.

In Las Vegas, King, 24, did not have a lawyer during her brief court appearance by closed-circuit video. She agreed not to contest extradition. She was not asked about the charges against her.

King was arrested Thursday on a warrant from California accusing her of assault with a caustic chemical, conspiracy, assault and battery and a health and safety code violation.