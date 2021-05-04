World markets mixed after strong earnings, data lift Wall St

In Asian trading Tuesday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.7% to 28,557.14 and the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,067.90. In Seoul, the Kospi picked up 0.6% to 3,147.37. India's Sensex gave up early gains, falling 0.2% to 48,610.71.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its policies unchanged Tuesday at its May meeting.

The lack of trading in China and Japan and mixed results in New York “left the region content to sit in wait-and-see mode with Covid-19 nerves regionally, offsetting the bullishness of the Wall Street reopening gnomes," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook has “clearly brightened” in the United States, but the recovery remains too uneven.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7% to 34,113.23. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed an early gain, falling 0.5% to 13,895.12. The Russell 2000 index picked up 0.5% to 2,277.45.