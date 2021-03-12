World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

Prices are expected to rise as the economy recovers.

“The inflation genie may have been put back into its bottle for the weekend, but someone is sure to pick it up and uncork it again soon," Halley said.

Germany's DAX fell 0.5% to 14,491.77 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 6,025.96. In Britain, the FTSE 100 was flat, at 6,736.71. U.S. futures augured a lackluster start to Friday trading, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.4% and that for the Dow almost flat.

The respite for markets is likely to be brief, with the talks between U.S. and Chinese officials scheduled for March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska, expected to tackle intense disagreements over trade, the pandemic and human rights issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers.

It will be the first face-to-face talks since Biden took office at a time of growing strains between the two largest economies.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 1.7% to 29,717.83.

Rakuten jumped 8.6% and Japan Post shares advanced 4.9% after the two companies announced the postal giant will invest about $1.4 billion in an 8% stake in the e-commerce venture to strengthen a partnership in deliveries, fintech and other areas.