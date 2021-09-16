World shares mixed as Europe tracks Wall Street gains

Shares were higher in Europe on Thursday after a mixed day of trading in Asia, where most major benchmarks declined.

Germany's DAX picked up 0.6% to 15,713.53, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.8% to 6,633.67. In London, the FTSE 100 advanced 0.5% to 7,048.93.

U.S. futures were little changed, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.31%.

Hong Kong and Shanghai dropped amid disappointing economic data for August.

China reported late Wednesday that its retail sales grew an anemic 2.5% in August, down from 8.5% in July, while factory output slowed to 5.3% from 6.4% the month before.

It was the slowest growth in output since May 2020.

“Yesterday's China data were a real shock," RaboResearch Global Economics & Markets said in a report. “This is hardly what one calls a robust consumer recovery," it said.

Adding to investors' unease, reports said troubled property giant Evergrande would fail to make interest payments due next week. Rating agencies have warned the cash-strapped company could default on its debt.

Its Hong Kong traded shares fell 6.4% on Thursday. They have lost more than half their value in the past month.