World shares skid, US futures turn higher after Wall St rout

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares skidded Friday in Europe and Asia but U.S. futures turned higher after a rout in technology companies pulled the Nasdaq 3.5% lower in the steepest loss for the tech-heavy index since October.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index, which recently surpassed 30-year highs, sank 4% to 28,966.01. But European shares opened only modestly lower.

The sell-off Thursday on Wall Street picked up speed when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note exceeded 1.5%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago. That move raised the alarm that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.

Early Friday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.46%.

The recent rise in bond yields reflects growing confidence that the economy is on the path to recovery, but also expectations that inflation is headed higher, which might prompt central banks eventually to raise interest rates to cool price hikes. Rising yields can make stocks look less attractive relative to bonds for some investors, which is why every tick up in yields has corresponded with a tick down in stock prices.