World stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stock markets fell Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took center stage.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.3% to 15,720.16 and the CAC 40 in France gave up 0.2% to 6,594.34. The FTSE 100 in Britain was down 0.3% at 7,040.85 in early trading.

Wall Street was set for early losses. S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures retreated 0.5% to 4,380.00 and 34,646.00 respectively. Both indexes were positioned to end the week in the red.

Traders are watching mounting infections around the world, including in New Zealand, which is in lockdown after reporting its first outbreak in six months.

“With the number of COVID-19 infections on the rise, especially in the U.S., the threat from the delta variant is becoming more apparent spurring cautious risk sentiment,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank.

Positive earnings reports from retailers lifted sentiments on Wall Street on Thursday. So did the Labor Department, recorded another weekly drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

Claims fell 29,000 to 348,000 last week, in a pandemic low. This brought the four-week average to 378,000, also a pandemic low.