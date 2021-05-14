World stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound led by Big Tech

Investors have been questioning whether rising inflation will be something transitory, as the Federal Reserve has said, or something more durable that the Fed will have to address. The central bank has kept interest rates low to aid the recovery, but concerns are growing that it will have to shift its position if inflation starts running too hot.

Bond yields have risen sharply this week but pulled back slightly on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.65% on Friday, compared with 1.70% on Wednesday.

The price of U.S. crude oil lost 21 cents to $63.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 3.4% on Thursday after the Colonial gasoline pipeline on the East Coast was reopened late Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, lost 12 cents to $66.93 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 109.26 Japanese yen from 109.46 yen late Thursday. The euro climbed to $1.2124 from $1.2081.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

