World stocks rally, bringing Japanese market to 30-year high

The strong buying in Tokyo was driven by news that the Japanese economy grew at a nearly 13% annual pace in the last quarter, and by strong corporate earnings reports. It was the second straight quarter of growth after a downturn drastically worsened by the impact of the pandemic.

The recovery should put the economy on track to recover to pre-pandemic levels by next year, helped by a recovery in demand for exports in the U.S. and other major trading partners, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economies said in a report.

Japan recently re-imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures to battle a resurgence of outbreaks. But sustained corporate investment and government spending are expected to help offset the impact on travel, restaurants and other sectors most affected.

“And while most economists expect a renewed contraction this quarter due to the second state of emergency, we think that output will be broadly flat in Q1 and rise more strongly this year than almost anyone anticipates," Thieliant said.

The Nikkei 225 closed up 1.9% at 30,084.15. It was its highest level since August 1990, just as Japan's bubble economy was beginning to implode after peaking at nearly 39,000 in 1989.