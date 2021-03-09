World viewership of royals' interview nearly 50 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Worldwide viewership of Oprah Winfrey's interview with British royals Prince Harry and Meghan is up to nearly 50 million people — and counting — as CBS quickly scheduled a Friday night rerun for anyone who missed it the first time.

The estimate of 49.1 million viewers in 17 countries is sure to rise. Not all of the ratings are in, and CBS licensed the interview to air in more than 80 territories, the network said.

In the United States, the interview was seen by 17.8 million people on CBS, the Nielsen company said. It aired a night later in Britain, where ITV said it had 13.3 million viewers, a huge number for a smaller country.

CBS said the interview will be shown again Friday, from 8 to 10 p.m.

It was still a topic of conversation on Tuesday. In Britain, former CNN personality Piers Morgan quit the “Good Morning, Britain” program following a furor over comments he made criticizing the Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He was dressed down by the show's weather forecaster and stormed off the set.