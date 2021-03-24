You can buy a Tesla with bitcoin, Elon Musk says

Tesla had previously signaled its plans to accept the digital currency from buyers. In its annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, the company said that it expects "to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future ... initially on a limited basis."

It also said it had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin as part of a strategy to "invest a portion of (the company's) cash in certain specified alternative reserve assets."

Since then, the company has given Zach Kirkhorn, its chief financial officer, a new title: "Master of Coin." Musk, meanwhile, gained the extra title of "Technoking of Tesla," according to an SEC filing.

Musk, who has in the past expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, said in an interview on social app Clubhouse earlier this year that he thinks bitcoin is on the verge of "getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people." He said he should have bought the digital currency eight years ago.

— Chris Isidore contributed reporting. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

