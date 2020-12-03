New grants for La Crosse Schools will help adapt to learning in a pandemic

The group has another grant request in to eventually provide students with headsets, and has already made some strides in providing some headsets to students who can’t afford them.

During this challenging school year, when teachers and support staff are having to get unique in the way it educates students, the support from donors and the foundation goes a long way, they said, as they continue to grapple w the support from donors and the foundation means a lot.

“I think in the pandemic, we feel frustrated and don’t always see what we can do, and this to me feels like finding a solution to an anticipated problem,” Planavsky said, noting that the secondary staff meets biweekly to tackle technology issues or otherwise that students might be facing.

“I feel so grateful,” Lee said, “to have this support, it’s reassuring to know that they’re willing to support teachers and provide this biggest grant ever, because ultimately that lets teachers do their jobs, and that lets students succeed — and I think that’s one of the most important parts right now.”

This newest round of grants is part of the $49,769 total the foundation has donated this school year, funding 21 total projects — with more opportunities until February to apply for more funding.

Each grant is selected based on creativity, student engagement and total impact of the project.

