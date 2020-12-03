New grants for La Crosse Schools will help adapt to learning in a pandemic

A new round of grants heading for La Crosse schools will support students and teachers through hybrid and virtual learning throughout the pandemic.
The La Crosse Public Education Foundation awarded area schools with $23,369 in grants Thursday, surprising teachers in their virtual Zoom classes to break the good news.
“Teachers in La Crosse schools are doing amazing work to keep students learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rochelle Nicks with LPEF in a statement. “We are grateful for the strong support of our donors, allowing us to maintain grant funding this year despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.”
The 10 grants awarded will support adaptive learning forced by the pandemic, by funding new technology, virtual field trip experiences and new Spanish immersion coaching with teachers abroad.
The funding will also go to support new books, mats, and supplies for classrooms — such as take-home picture books that help families and students deal with difficult topics like divorce, gender identity or grief, or comforting gifts for students teens struggling to read.
One group of educators at Longfellow Middle School has received a grant to provide every high school and middle school teacher in the district with wireless headsets.
“It really is very equitable,” said Lila Planavsky the library media specialist at Longfellow, noting the impact the grant will have, reaching 237 teachers and 3,227 students.
The grant, totalling in $11,611, is likely the largest grant the foundation has ever awarded, said David Stoeffler with LPEF.
The School District of La Crosse has been instructing virtually all school year, but is ready to switch to hybrid or in-person learning when the threat of COVID-19 in the community subsides.
“As a teacher, virtual learning,” said Xeng Lee, the sixth and seventh grade health teacher at Longfellow, “it’s important that the students hear my voice very clearly, because if they don’t what we find is they’re going to stay busy or they’re going to turn to different technology.”
“And in a blended learning environment, I would have to run a Zoom meeting as long with my students who are face-to-face in class, and this mic allows me to do that,” Lee said.
The headsets are wireless, allowing the teachers to wear them and move around the classroom and away from their laptops if teaching both in-person and virtually, and will allow them to block out any background noise.
“These headsets will enable teachers to clearly share the learning with their students,” said Jill Emerich, the literary specialist at Longfellow. “Students will be more engaged because they can hear the teachers, and it allows teachers that flexibility when we get to hybrid.”
The group has another grant request in to eventually provide students with headsets, and has already made some strides in providing some headsets to students who can’t afford them.
During this challenging school year, when teachers and support staff are having to get unique in the way it educates students, the support from donors and the foundation goes a long way, they said, as they continue to grapple w the support from donors and the foundation means a lot.
“I think in the pandemic, we feel frustrated and don’t always see what we can do, and this to me feels like finding a solution to an anticipated problem,” Planavsky said, noting that the secondary staff meets biweekly to tackle technology issues or otherwise that students might be facing.
“I feel so grateful,” Lee said, “to have this support, it’s reassuring to know that they’re willing to support teachers and provide this biggest grant ever, because ultimately that lets teachers do their jobs, and that lets students succeed — and I think that’s one of the most important parts right now.”
This newest round of grants is part of the $49,769 total the foundation has donated this school year, funding 21 total projects — with more opportunities until February to apply for more funding.
Each grant is selected based on creativity, student engagement and total impact of the project.
