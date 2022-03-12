 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Museum Spark Sessions this week, all day Tuesday and Wednesday

Please join the La Crosse County Historical Society, the FEH design team, and members of our Advisory Task Force for two days of public input and exploration around ideas for a new Regional History Center in La Crosse.

We will be sharing the needs, priorities, and scope already identified through work with the city’s New Museum Task Force and the strategic planning sessions we have held with FEH Design and the Lord Resource Group.

The goal is to spark new ideas and understanding of what the museum can be.

Architects will be on hand to work with you and put your ideas into designs and proposals.

The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16. Come and go as you please.

Locations:

Throughout the day, as drawings are generated, they will be uploaded to the Spark website: https://fehdesignsparks.com/find-your-projects-spark/

General information about the sessions can be found on the website as well.

Any questions? Contact the LCHS office at 608-782-1980, or contact Peggy directly at 608-799-0033.

Peggy Derrick is the executive director of the La Crosse County Historical Society. Contact her at 608-799-0033 or peggy@lchshistory.org.

