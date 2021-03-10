New youth homeless services receive funding in La Crosse County

Several new projects aimed to provide resources and shelter to young people experiencing homelessness in the La Crosse area are underway, using state and federal funding approved in recent days.

A collaboration of area agencies and groups have teamed up to launch new resources, including a day resource center, youth shelter and eventual 24-hour service for young people in the community with housing insecurities.

"Essentially, we all came together to solve the issue around runaway homeless youth," Shaundel Spivey with Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, or BLACK, one of the lead agencies of the projects, told the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Board Tuesday night.

"Typically, the way we've understood it, that in order for a lot of youth to get services, they have to go within the system or have some sort of record," Spivey said.

"To solve that issue, we got this collaboration together of various agencies that serve marginalized youth and wanted to work together to essentially come together to help prevent youth from going into the system and address the needs that they need and connect them to resources," he said.

Several different partnerships have been formed and funding sources sought to back these different projects.