Nikki Elsen confirmed as first appointed La Crosse city clerk by F&P Committee

The La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee approved the appointment of Nikki Elsen as the next city clerk, the first clerk to be appointed to the position after the city switched from an elected position.

"I think we all know Nikki and just what a phenomenal job she does in the clerk's office," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat told the committee Thursday.

"She served for many years as deputy and I have total confidence and know she will do a great job in leading the department as city clerk, and if you think of just all the challenges especially recently with COVID and trying to put together local elections that are free and fair and accessible, Nikki was on the front lines of that," he said.

Elsen has been serving as interim clerk since January, after longtime clerk Teri Lehrke's retirement, and the city conducted a search for a long-term replacement.

The city decided in 2017 to begin appointing the position of city clerk starting in 2021.

As interim, Elsen has already conducted one election for city voters, and helped manage and monitor numerous city meetings and much more city business.