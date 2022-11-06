Nominations open for 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leadership Award

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leadership Award. The purpose of this award is to recognize leadership in and commitment to building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice in the Coulee Region.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

A wide group of people representing many of the active groups in our area working toward the justice goals of Dr. King will serve as the committee to select the 2023 award recipient.

The speaker for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 16, 2023, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson St., will be Dr. Andre E. Johnson.

Dr. Andre E. Johnson is an author, scholar, researcher, curator, senior pastor and entrepreneur. He is a widely known speaker on topics including social change, the Henry McNeal Turner Project, conflict meditation and theology.

This event will also be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/viterboethics.

Nominations can also be submitted at https://forms.gle/PkACfv73mtVctxF49. For more information, email Vanessa DaughterofLois at mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com or call Carolyn Colleen Bostrack at 608-792-2283.