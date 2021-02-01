Nonbinary student launches write-in campaign for only uncontested La Crosse Common Council race

A student activist, who identifies as nonbinary, has launched a write-in campaign to challenge the only uncontested La Crosse Common Council race this spring.
K.C. Cayo, a student at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and local activist, launched their campaign for La Crosse's aldermanic District 9 with hopes to bring a diverse perspective to city government.
The 24-year-old Milwaukee-native is currently studying English, writing and rhetoric, political science and social justice at UW-L, and will run to represent an area which encompasses the western-most parts of the Washburn and Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhoods.
Cayo, who describes themselves as queer and uses the pronouns they and them, said their campaign is a chance to bring diversity to city hall.
"La Crosse is not singularly made up of old, white men. Right now the city council is made up of primarily white men over the age of 60," Cayo said. "If the city council wants to represent La Crosse, they need to look like them."
"La Crosse has a diverse community of Black, Indigenous, Hmong and Hispanic residents, and a present queer population as well," Cayo said. "There should be more than two genders represented in our government because there are more than two genders our representatives are supposed to be advocating for."
Although Cayo said they identify as white, having a "young, poor, nonbinary student would still be a step in the right direction," they said.
"If I can pave the way or set a stepping stone for different identities to come after me, I am morally responsible to do so," Cayo said.
The race for District 9 only had one candidate, Chris Woodard, upon the filing deadline in early January, making it the only uncontested council race this spring. But Cayo said comments made by Woodard on social media partially fueled their campaign.
"My interest in starting a write-in campaign was originally centered around my formerly unopposed opponent, Chris Woodard, and the way he responds to his constituents online," Cayo told the Tribune.
"He was very belligerent in his comments to the point in which there were screenshots of his rhetoric circulating online," they said, which prompted local activists to find a candidate to run against him.
The Tribune reviewed screenshots that appeared to show Woodard in a back-and-forth argument with community members in a series of Facebook comments, and reached out to Woodard for comment.
"I welcome K.C. to the race and wish them the best of luck," Woodard told the Tribune in response.
But despite the origins of their campaign, Cayo said they have plenty of ideas to lead.
"Since my original decision, my platform has certainly expanded and I have 10 million ideas of things I would love to see happen in my district and the rest of the city," they said.
Cayo said housing is at the top of their agenda if elected, specifically around rental rights.
"If you know a college student, you probably know more than one horror story about renting in La Crosse," Cayo said of the city's housing culture.
"I would love to craft legislation around a Tenants Bill of Rights with activist groups in the area and the rest of the council members," they said, similar to one passed in Kansas City, Missouri, a bundle of policies that provides protections for renters.
Cayo also hopes to focus on a "Housing First" initiative, which puts an emphasis on providing housing above all else, and on creating more inclusive legislation that uses nonbinary language.
Write-in candidates are required by state law to file campaign registration documents by noon on the Friday prior to the election, which would be April 2 for the upcoming council race.
In most circumstances, the city of La Crosse clerk told the Tribune, only votes for registered write-in candidates are counted. If they are not registered, votes in their favor will not be counted in most circumstances, officials said.
A list of qualified write-in candidates is then prepared by the clerk and is kept at polling places on election day, but is not posted. A voter must ask to see the list of registered write-in candidates.
Cayo is working on launching phone, writing and text campaigns in the coming weeks to reach voters, noting that "word of mouth is what makes the world go round," in a write-in campaign, and said that yard signs and posters are also in the works.
The races for La Crosse Common Council will be on the ballot April 6. Visit LaCrosseTribune.com for more election coverage.
To find more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
