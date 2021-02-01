Nonbinary student launches write-in campaign for only uncontested La Crosse Common Council race

Although Cayo said they identify as white, having a "young, poor, nonbinary student would still be a step in the right direction," they said.

"If I can pave the way or set a stepping stone for different identities to come after me, I am morally responsible to do so," Cayo said.

The race for District 9 only had one candidate, Chris Woodard, upon the filing deadline in early January, making it the only uncontested council race this spring. But Cayo said comments made by Woodard on social media partially fueled their campaign.

"My interest in starting a write-in campaign was originally centered around my formerly unopposed opponent, Chris Woodard, and the way he responds to his constituents online," Cayo told the Tribune.

"He was very belligerent in his comments to the point in which there were screenshots of his rhetoric circulating online," they said, which prompted local activists to find a candidate to run against him.

The Tribune reviewed screenshots that appeared to show Woodard in a back-and-forth argument with community members in a series of Facebook comments, and reached out to Woodard for comment.

"I welcome K.C. to the race and wish them the best of luck," Woodard told the Tribune in response.