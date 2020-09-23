Olson launches bid for mayor of La Crosse

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City councilwoman Jessica Olson announced she is running for mayor of La Crosse next spring, the first candidate to announce a bid for the seat.

"I want to see a change in the culture of leadership at City Hall. I've been working towards my master's in servant leadership over the past couple of years, and I keep seeing things being done in ways that generate unnecessary hurt or resentment," Olson told the Tribune.

Olson is just rounding out her first term on the La Crosse Common Council, first elected in 2017. She represents the eighth district, a neighborhood that encompasses neighborhoods east of Downtown and Viterbo University.

She currently serves on the Judiciary & Administration Committee, and in her roles has been a vocal advocate for more community engagement in local government.

She will challenge incumbent Tim Kabat, who was first elected as mayor in 2013. He said he is actively weighing a re-election, and that a decision is coming in "the near future."