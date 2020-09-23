Olson launches bid for mayor of La Crosse

City councilwoman Jessica Olson announced she is running for mayor of La Crosse next spring, the first candidate to announce a bid for the seat.
"I want to see a change in the culture of leadership at City Hall. I've been working towards my master's in servant leadership over the past couple of years, and I keep seeing things being done in ways that generate unnecessary hurt or resentment," Olson told the Tribune.
Olson is just rounding out her first term on the La Crosse Common Council, first elected in 2017. She represents the eighth district, a neighborhood that encompasses neighborhoods east of Downtown and Viterbo University.
She currently serves on the Judiciary & Administration Committee, and in her roles has been a vocal advocate for more community engagement in local government.
She will challenge incumbent Tim Kabat, who was first elected as mayor in 2013. He said he is actively weighing a re-election, and that a decision is coming in "the near future."
Olson's announcement comes as many communities are marching in massive social movements, calling for swift change, specifically in community relationships with law enforcement and government officials, including in La Crosse.
Olson said there are two other individuals she hopes will launch their own bids for mayor, who she would "gladly withdraw and support their candidacy," and that without "positive change" in the executive branch, she doesn't plan to stick around on the council.
"The morale at city hall and among citizens right now speaks to the need for a servant leader at the helm, and after carefully reflecting on all of the words of support from people who have asked me to consider running, I will put myself forward as a candidate."
Voters will cast a ballot for mayor and other local offices in April 2021.
If she won, Olson would be the city of La Crosse's first female mayor.
