Students learn best on a full stomach.

All too often, the most reliable meals children can access on a daily basis are provided by schools.

While everyday costs are settling, they are still far too high for the average western Wisconsin family. High prices at the grocery store, the gas pump and the doctor’s office force many families to choose what bills to pay and prioritize.

Parents work hard and do their best to provide their kids with opportunities for success, but sometimes financial constraints make it difficult to provide a healthy meal.

Many students currently participate in the free and reduced lunch program based on family income eligibility, but we can do more to help our working families.

We must pass a state budget that includes full funding for school breakfasts and lunches.

At a time when government should be helping make it easier for working families, it’s a no-brainer to ensure that no child ever go hungry in school. This is a commonsense, practical and moral policy that should receive bipartisan support.

This policy is also good for our state’s family farmers. Wisconsin farmers provide nutritious and healthy food every day that kids enjoy, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, fresh fruit and vegetables. These quality, nutritious meals improve student health, reducing the chances of obesity, diabetes and other health conditions.

It is essential that we continue to support these producers by fostering stronger connections and providing greater reimbursements for schools that include locally sourced foods for students.

Children should never go hungry. It is clear that school breakfasts and lunches enhance the education our kids receive, helping them learn and grow. I applaud Gov. Tony Evers for his efforts to ensure that this becomes a reality and am proud to support school breakfasts and lunches for students across western Wisconsin.