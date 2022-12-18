Sen. Brad Pfaff: Priorities for the upcoming session

As we round the corner and begin a new year, we also begin a new session of the state legislature. I’m proud to continue serving you as State Senator of Wisconsin’s 32nd Senate District and would like to share some of my priorities with you for this upcoming session.

Families across the Coulee Region are still struggling to pay their bills whether it’s at the gas station or supermarket. I’m proud to have supported a $2 billion middle class tax cut in the last state budget, but with a projected $6.6 billion surplus in Wisconsin we need to continue to find ways to ease the burden of rising costs for our working families. This includes relief for small businesses, which we can achieve by eliminating the personal property tax, investing in workforce training, and lowering inflation by rebuilding our supply chains.

I’ll continue to fight this session to provide western Wisconsin families and small businesses with the tools they need.

Strong schools are the catalyst for a growing and thriving economy. The last state budget reached two-thirds funding for schools for the first time in 20 years, but schools still face challenges; buildings are aging, teachers are leaving the profession, and students are struggling with mental health challenges. What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, so this cannot be a one-time investment in education. We must renew this funding for our schools to ensure classrooms have the resources they need and students have opportunities to learn and grow.

From firefighters to law enforcement, we need to make sure our communities have the resources to keep us safe. Much like funding our schools, it is imperative that we increase shared revenue support for local governments so that our police officers and firefighters have the tools to address and respond to public safety needs on the local level.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and took away the rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites. As long as Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban stands, which includes no exceptions for rape or incest, the health and safety of Wisconsin residents is at risk. I’ll continue to fight to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban and codify Roe v. Wade into law, protecting the freedom of people to make their own health care decisions.

As your State Senator, I value and recognize the importance of civility and respect toward all. It is through this that we are able to find common ground and give Wisconsinites the help they need. We’ve got a lot to do this session, and I look forward to continuing my work for the residents of La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties.

