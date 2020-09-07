Pence paints optimistic picture on jobs during La Crosse Labor Day visit

Pence said to this positive news: "the American comeback has begun."

But it's still a somewhat rosy painting of the state of employment in the country.

Scalia himself noted that unemployment was still too high for his liking.

As the pandemic continues its unknown course and the world awaits a vaccine, health officials have warned that the fall and winter months could be even worse for the spread of the virus, making the potential for job growth less certain.

In Wisconsin, the unemployment rate has dropped since the spring, but 7% of Wisconsinites are still claiming unemployment, with roughly 13,000 new unemployment claims filed in the state last week.

"I think his optimism is well founded, based on the history of what they've just been able to do and what they did for three years," Dan Kapanke of La Crosse, Republican candidate for state Senate, said. "We're going to get back there, that's what he's saying."

"Stay faithful, keep looking. There are going to be new jobs opening up soon," Kapanke said as a message to those still struggling with work.