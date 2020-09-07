Pence paints optimistic picture on jobs during La Crosse Labor Day visit

Against a backdrop of American flags, manufacturing equipment and workers in hardhats, Vice President Mike Pence spoke in La Crosse on Monday to a crowd of supporters and workers of Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The vice president's remarks were largely on-message for his party, touching on immigration, gun rights, abortion, law enforcement, the economy, religion and the military, but he used the Labor Day holiday to hit home that the Trump administration was proud of its work on job growth, especially during the pandemic.
"On this Labor Day, American workers have a real champion in Donald Trump," Pence said to a crowd outside at the Dairyland Power campus.
It was the vice president's second trip to the La Crosse area in about a month and a half, and comes on the tail of President Donald Trump's recent visit to Kenosha, as Wisconsin shapes up to be a battleground state in the November election.
Wisconsin's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson spoke prior to Pence, saying that the vice president and the president were almost "honorary Badgers" given their frequent stops to the state.
"When I told him this morning when I was heading to La Crosse, I think he sounded just a little bit jealous," Pence said of Trump, calling him the "best friend" American workers have ever had.
Brent Ridge, CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative; Kurt Bauer, CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturing & Commerce; and U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia also spoke leading up to Pence's remarks, sending the message home that the Republicans are running a campaign focused on "jobs, jobs, jobs," — a phrase Pence used several times in his speech Monday.
Pence, to a crowd partially made up of Dairyland Power employees, which provides electricity to communities across the Midwest, called manufacturing workers "the forgotten men and women of America," praising Dairyland Power workers for their efforts during the pandemic to "keep the lights on."
The vice president laid down an optimistic tone on jobs and the economy, especially in Wisconsin, noting such achievements as the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, unemployment at its lowest mark before the pandemic, and 500,000 new manufacturing jobs created in the first three years of Trump's presidency.
But much of that progress has been unraveled because of the pandemic. In Wisconsin alone, unemployment jumped from 3.1% to 13.6% in April when the virus first struck.
"This year began so well for American workers," Scalia said during his remarks.
But he noted that he was pleased with the August jobs report, calling it "very strong," with 1.4 million new jobs created, 10.6 million added back since May, and the national unemployment rate dropping almost two full points to 8.4%.
Pence said to this positive news: "the American comeback has begun."
But it's still a somewhat rosy painting of the state of employment in the country.
Scalia himself noted that unemployment was still too high for his liking.
As the pandemic continues its unknown course and the world awaits a vaccine, health officials have warned that the fall and winter months could be even worse for the spread of the virus, making the potential for job growth less certain.
In Wisconsin, the unemployment rate has dropped since the spring, but 7% of Wisconsinites are still claiming unemployment, with roughly 13,000 new unemployment claims filed in the state last week.
"I think his optimism is well founded, based on the history of what they've just been able to do and what they did for three years," Dan Kapanke of La Crosse, Republican candidate for state Senate, said. "We're going to get back there, that's what he's saying."
"Stay faithful, keep looking. There are going to be new jobs opening up soon," Kapanke said as a message to those still struggling with work.
"This is not blind optimism," said Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
The event at Dairyland Power was outdoors, and guests had their temperatures checked and masks were required upon entering the event, but most took them off once inside, and though chairs were spaced out, little social distancing was done.
Groups of protesters and Trump supporters gathered outside of the event and along the motorcade route on Monday, and protesters could occasionally be heard chanting behind Pence's remarks.
On the opponents
Pence did not let it go unnoticed that Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris was also in Wisconsin Monday, visiting with the family of Jacob Blake and Black business owners in Milwaukee.
He specifically called out her record of voting against the USMCA as a senator earlier this year.
"The dairy farmers in Wisconsin deserve to know that Sen. Kamala Harris is one of only 10 senators to vote against the USMCA. She said it didn't go far enough on climate change," Pence said.
"And here at Dairyland Power, you deserve to know. Sen. Harris put their radical environmental agenda ahead of Wisconsin dairy and ahead of Wisconsin power," he said.
Pence also repeated some remarks that have been found to be exaggerated or false, including that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants to defund the police and that Trump deployed National Guard troops to Kenosha after destructive protests.
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairylnd
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
"The dairy farmers in Wisconsin deserve to know that Sen. Kamala Harris is one of only 10 senators to vote against the USMCA. She said it didn't go far enough on climate change."
Vice President Mike Pence
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.