People of color in La Crosse County experiencing COVID mortality at 19% higher rate

People of color in La Crosse County are experiencing a 19% higher mortality rate from COVID-19 than white counterparts, county officials reported to the Health and Human Services Board Tuesday night.
The report showed that of 73 COVID-related deaths in the county, seven were among people of color, though there is only a population of 8,629 non-white residents in La Crosse County. That's a mortality rate from the disease of 81%.
White residents, however, have a COVID-19 mortality rate of 62%, or 66 deaths among a population of 107,160.
"People of color in La Crosse County and across the nation experienced additional risk just by being a person of color," said Rachel King with the La Crosse County Health Department.
The mortality rate is calculated using the number of individuals who were a certain race and died of COVID compared to the total residents of that race in the county, per 100,000 cases.
"There is a difference between those two and I really feel like that's something we've been really cognizant of since the beginning and really trying hard to make sure that we are able to do all that we can to help out those people of color to access not just vaccine at this point, but also care with our healthcare system," King said.
While King said these disparities are not necessarily studied locally, a disproportionate lack of access to health care has been seen as the cause across the nation.
"Comorbidities and also access to care, those are typically what we're seeing as a majority of the reason why there is that disparity," she said.
Officials said groups are currently working on securing grants from the state to fund a messaging initiative with communities of color in La Crosse County. It would be a "boots on the ground effort," they said, that would use voices in the community, so that it "hits home from a trusted source."
"Some of the things that we're working on are making sure that we connect to those groups and encourage vaccinations at this point," King said.
However, King said the county is seeing more of an issue with getting supply of the vaccine than experiencing overwhelming hesitancy to get the shot from any particular group.
63% of 78 deaths from COVID-19 have occured in nursing homes or assisted living facilities in La Crosse County, and 67% have been in individuals 80 or over.
"The severity definitely increases as your age increases," King said.
The data shared with the board Tuesday also showed the COVID mortality and hospitalization rates compared to other causes.
Specifically, COVID was the third most frequent reason a person was hospitalized in the community, using data on the disease from the last 11 months compared to hospitalization rates from other causes in 2017, the most recent year of previous data available.
Based on a rate for every 100,000 cases, mental disorders and injuries rated the highest in this data, with hospitalization rates of 832 and 660 in 2017, respectively, while COVID-19 had a rate of 324. Just behind COVID were alcohol-related hospitalizations, a rate of 293.
Pneumonia and influenza, a combined category that includes disease often used to compare and downplay COVID-19, had a hospitalization rate of 209 in 2017, ranking sixth.
COVID similarly ranked higher for mortality rates compared to past years, the fifth most frequent cause of death, based on a rate for every 100,000 case.
It specifically had an overall mortality rate of 63 in La Crosse County, for the 11-month period. Above it were cancers, heart disease, accidents and other causes, this time using data from 2018.
Influenza and pneumonia were the 10th most frequent causes of death in 2018.
"It's definitely not something at the bottom of the list, it's something that has drastically affected our community this year," King told the board.
King noted that while area hospitals were on the brink of reaching capacity in late November, there are now only 13 active cases hospitalized at the moment.
"Our community is feeling more of a repair on that end of things," she said.
Officials also noted that this year's flu season has essentially "not happened" because of the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks and social distancing.
On the vaccine front, health officials said it has been a "big couple of weeks," specifically with the new state-run community vaccination site opening Tuesday. Those interested should now use the state's vaccine form to register instead of the county's, officials said.
Officials are also hopeful to begin vaccinating those experiencing homelessness in the "next couple of weeks."