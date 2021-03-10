People of color in La Crosse County experiencing COVID mortality at 19% higher rate

"Comorbidities and also access to care, those are typically what we're seeing as a majority of the reason why there is that disparity," she said.

Officials said groups are currently working on securing grants from the state to fund a messaging initiative with communities of color in La Crosse County. It would be a "boots on the ground effort," they said, that would use voices in the community, so that it "hits home from a trusted source."

"Some of the things that we're working on are making sure that we connect to those groups and encourage vaccinations at this point," King said.

However, King said the county is seeing more of an issue with getting supply of the vaccine than experiencing overwhelming hesitancy to get the shot from any particular group.

63% of 78 deaths from COVID-19 have occured in nursing homes or assisted living facilities in La Crosse County, and 67% have been in individuals 80 or over.

"The severity definitely increases as your age increases," King said.

The data shared with the board Tuesday also showed the COVID mortality and hospitalization rates compared to other causes.

