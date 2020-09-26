'Pivotal region in a pivotal state': How western Wisconsin could determine the election

During the 2016 presidential election, counties up and down the western border of Wisconsin lit up in a way they hadn't before: They resoundingly voted Republican.
They're what political scientists call a "pivot county," meaning a majority of voters in that county cast ballots for a party different from previous elections.
In total, there were 206 counties across 34 states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 after voting for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
In Wisconsin, 23 counties pivoted from Obama to Trump, and when looking at a map, they are overwhelmingly concentrated on the west side of the state — almost the entire southwest border flipped except for La Crosse County.
It's not surprising when you consider that Wisconsin has long been a battleground state, a fact which has been on full display by the many appearances both presidential campaigns have made in the state in recent weeks and in recent years.
"I always tell my students that by living in Wisconsin, you are living in one of the few states where your vote actually makes a difference in the outcome of the presidential election," said Anthony Chergosky, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor.
"With Wisconsin, you have a competitive state and one that could very plausibly be the pivotal state in the election," he said.
But to win the state of Wisconsin, smaller battles must be fought. And the battles in the western pivot counties could be critical to which color Wisconsin, and the country, lights up on Nov. 3.
"The votes of the people in Wisconsin are among the most valuable votes of people anywhere in the United States," Chergosky said. "And I think that's especially the case for western Wisconsin because we are living in a pivotal region within a pivotal state."
Understanding the pivot
So what caused voters in this region to change their votes in 2016? Political scientists said it's a number of things.
"For me, the million-dollar question is if this is part of a longer-term trend toward the Republican party in this region or if 2016 was just an outlier," Chergosky said, "and I think you could make an argument in any direction."
To him, two key factors played into the pivot, the first being that Donald Trump's messaging "uniquely connected" with the region in new ways.
"When you think about the people who pulled the lever for Donald Trump," Chergosky said, "it had a lot to do with people's reactions to the cultural change in the United States."
"When we look at voters broadly who are drawn to Donald Trump, it wasn't so much about their economic situation," or their feelings about manufacturing, job outsourcing or trade, he said.
"But it was much more about people's cultural attitudes and people's attitudes about demographic change and about their sense of national identity," Chergosky said.
And when you add this anxiety to the existing fabric of Wisconsin politics, it made for the perfect storm.
Wisconsin has long been a state where urban and rural communities are extremely divided — well before the 2016 election — in what Chergosky called "geographic polarization."
The division manifests itself in different ways: socioeconomic status, education, access to internet, race, health care, jobs and more.
"I think in to that broader context marches Donald Trump, who is really going to exacerbate those divisions," he said, noting that the Republican party isn't competitive in cities like Milwaukee or Madison, and instead makes its gains in northern and rural Wisconsin.
"Wisconsin is like the prime example of geographic polarization, and I think Donald Trump was really able to take advantage of that trend," Chergosky said.
But another reason for the pivot, which is proving to be a more unique circumstance from 2016, was Donald Trump's opponent.
"You would need to take into account the unique unpopularity of Hillary Clinton," Chergosky said.
Could there be a 2020 pivot?
The jury is still out on whether 2016 was just a one-off switch in party or a sign of a trend here to stay, but the results of 2020 could be the true test. But the election's got its own factors at play.
Chergosky said that a big difference between 2016 and 2020 is that Trump is now an incumbent running for re-election.
Typically, incumbents have a leg up in the race, able to point back to the work they accomplished in their first term to garner support. A sitting president hasn't been defeated since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
But another factor, and something that might hold more weight for the impact Trump will have on the region, is his opponent this time around.
"His challenger doesn't have the strong negative public reaction that Hillary Clinton did," Chergosky said.
"The Trump campaign has had a heck of a time figuring out how to attack Joe Biden in a way that sticks. I mean, they've just gone from message to message to message trying to figure out how they can land some blows on this guy," he said.
Trump's 2020 campaign has sort of zig-zagged around, he said. For a while, his messaging was focused on his "law and order" response to the Black Lives Matter protests and violence from those events, but those ads have slowed down, Chergosky observed.
And his attacks on Biden have been all over the place too, and often unfounded — from his "sleepy Joe Biden" phrase to his claim that Biden is on drugs, nothing is sticking quite like his coined "nasty woman" battle cry.
"The Trump campaign is struggling mightily to get people fired up about Joe Biden. They are struggling mightily to determine how they can generate intense opposition to Joe Biden," Chergosky said.
Which, consequently, might be giving Biden a leg up in a critical region and state that previously fed off his pointed attacks, he said.
"To me, I'm not really sure what they can do to really bring down Joe Biden at this point. I mean, to have a message that really sticks," Chergosky said, "we're pretty late in the ball game for the Trump campaign to settle on something that they can really hammer home."
"I think probably the best thing Joe Biden has going for him is just the lack of an intense opposition," he said.
Which makes the 2020 race the "ultimate test" to see if the region is heading in a new political direction.
"If Joe Biden can't draw back some of these voters to the Democratic party in western Wisconsin, then we are seeing something real going on in terms of political shifts," Chergosky said.
