'Pivotal region in a pivotal state': How western Wisconsin could determine the election

"You would need to take into account the unique unpopularity of Hillary Clinton," Chergosky said.

Could there be a 2020 pivot?

The jury is still out on whether 2016 was just a one-off switch in party or a sign of a trend here to stay, but the results of 2020 could be the true test. But the election's got its own factors at play.

Chergosky said that a big difference between 2016 and 2020 is that Trump is now an incumbent running for re-election.

Typically, incumbents have a leg up in the race, able to point back to the work they accomplished in their first term to garner support. A sitting president hasn't been defeated since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

But another factor, and something that might hold more weight for the impact Trump will have on the region, is his opponent this time around.

"His challenger doesn't have the strong negative public reaction that Hillary Clinton did," Chergosky said.

"The Trump campaign has had a heck of a time figuring out how to attack Joe Biden in a way that sticks. I mean, they've just gone from message to message to message trying to figure out how they can land some blows on this guy," he said.