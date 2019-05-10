The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning a prescribed burn Saturday on Brice Prairie near the La Crosse district visitor center in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge extends 261 miles along the river from Wabasha, Minn., to Rock Island, Ill. The 240,000-acre refuge, established in 1924, preserves habitat for migratory birds, fish, and other wildlife.
Prescribed burns are used to maintain healthy native flora by removing dead plant matter, returning nutrients to the soil, and helping native plants outcompete invasive ones.
Prescribed burns are highly weather-dependent and take place on days when factors including humidity, wind speed, and wind direction are suitable for burn activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.