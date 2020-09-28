President Trump to visit La Crosse Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump will visit La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a campaign stop, according to his campaign's website.

The president will host a rally at the La Crosse Regional Airport, a common campaign backdrop for Trump, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The last time Trump visited La Crosse was as a candidate for the 2016 presidential election. He's made several stops in other areas of the state in his run for re-election.

He will also head to Green Bay for another rally later that day, after giving remarks in La Crosse.

