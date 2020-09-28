President Trump to visit La Crosse Saturday

-
President Donald Trump will visit La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a campaign stop, according to his campaign's website.
The president will host a rally at the La Crosse Regional Airport, a common campaign backdrop for Trump, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The last time Trump visited La Crosse was as a candidate for the 2016 presidential election. He's made several stops in other areas of the state in his run for re-election.
He will also head to Green Bay for another rally later that day, after giving remarks in La Crosse.
Olivia Herken
Reporter
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8217.
