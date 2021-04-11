Progress 2021: Economic development a hopeful spark amid a tough year

“I never would have wished any of this pandemic on anyone, but that’s probably the one that it couldn’t have come at a more ideal time if something were to happen,” Trane said.

The development, which will essentially transform a riverside lot into a bustling appendage of Downtown, is nearing construction phases, but isn’t quite there yet, meaning its work has not been impacted by the fluctuating lumber, construction and retail markets so far.

The city is still in planning stages at the moment, finalizing where roads will go and meeting with developers.

This month crews will begin one of the first steps to eventually having dinner or renting an apartment at River Point, which is filling the site, a former Xcel Energy property that is currently in the floodplain.

230,000 cubic square yards of dirt will raise the property out of the floodplain, which then needs to sit through a freeze-thaw cycle before any building can be done on top of it.

If all goes to plan, infrastructure work could then begin late next spring, laying roads, utility lines and more. Then sometime in late 2022 or 2023, brick and mortar work can begin — hopefully just as whatever a normal world looks like can return.