Progress 2021: Economic development a hopeful spark amid a tough year

In a year where the pandemic seemed to touch everything, it has been easy to see the many things that have had to come to a halt. But not everything has been so easily shaken by COVID-19.
Economic development in the La Crosse area has been persistent throughout the pandemic. It’s seen some barriers — including skyrocketing building material costs and workplace adjustments — but overall the city and developers said the continued work can be seen as a sign of normal times during a very abnormal year.
“I believe that we have weathered this storm fairly well,” said city planner Andrea Trane, saying that other communities have looked to La Crosse as doing “very well” when it comes to vacancy rates.
It doesn’t mean it’s been a cake walk to develop and redevelop more housing, commercial and community space this past year, though.
“It’s already a hard process, that’s been made much harder,” said Adam Hoffer, a small-scale developer, property manager and associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Hoffer said that the pandemic’s main effects on development has been two-fold, the first adding an additional layer of uncertainty onto a process that is already uncertain and bogged down with zoning, licensing and building code bureaucracy.
“The second large effect we saw the pandemic have was on building materials and prices,” Hoffer said. “Year over year, the start of 2020 to the start of 2021, the lumber prices were up over 100%. As early as last week that number we saw a year over year change of almost 400% in lumber prices.
“Building materials have gone up significantly in price. I just read an estimate on building materials alone, the average cost of a new build in the country has gone up by $24,000,” he said.
Early concerns When the pandemic first hit, these impacts made officials with the La Crosse Center worried about its $42 million expansion.
Halting or adapting the expansion project “was certainly on the table” at the height of the pandemic, La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey said, adding that officials were specifically concerned about possible exposure among crew members.
“We thought if there was a spread amongst the workers, or our team,” Fahey said, “that could shut the construction project down for two weeks at the least. And as you move along, if that took people out longer, that could be problematic of the end date.”
But exposure remained low among crews throughout construction, he said, and instead the thing that slowed the project down the most was backlogged equipment such as escalators, fire doors and walls.
“But over the course of construction they were able to make that up with overtime work and get the equipment in and back on track,” Fahey said.
Despite these setbacks, the La Crosse Center expansion is still “on budget and on time,” a testament to the hardworking crews and staff, Fahey said. And one major blow to the event venue actually turned out to be a silver lining on the construction side.
“We were very fortunate,” Fahey said, “because we did not have events going on that we had to work around, the construction actually moved along quickly.
The Center all-but had to cancel every event last year, hosting a curbside Thanksgiving dinners and small wedding shows to get by. The venue is now bouncing back slowly, hosting the state basketball tournament last week and looking ahead to bigger events in the coming months.
“If there’s a light in this, it was the fact that the construction crews got to continue to work without having to work around events,” Fahey said.
The full expansion is expected to be completed this fall; still to go is the ballroom that will overlook the Mississippi River and a new walkway that will connect the north and south ends of the building, as well as smaller detail projects such as bathrooms, meeting rooms and concession stalls.
Progress at River PointJust a few blocks north of the La Crosse Center, the city is also making progress on River Point District — another development that officials said found luck amid the pandemic.
“I never would have wished any of this pandemic on anyone, but that’s probably the one that it couldn’t have come at a more ideal time if something were to happen,” Trane said.
The development, which will essentially transform a riverside lot into a bustling appendage of Downtown, is nearing construction phases, but isn’t quite there yet, meaning its work has not been impacted by the fluctuating lumber, construction and retail markets so far.
The city is still in planning stages at the moment, finalizing where roads will go and meeting with developers.
This month crews will begin one of the first steps to eventually having dinner or renting an apartment at River Point, which is filling the site, a former Xcel Energy property that is currently in the floodplain.
230,000 cubic square yards of dirt will raise the property out of the floodplain, which then needs to sit through a freeze-thaw cycle before any building can be done on top of it.
If all goes to plan, infrastructure work could then begin late next spring, laying roads, utility lines and more. Then sometime in late 2022 or 2023, brick and mortar work can begin — hopefully just as whatever a normal world looks like can return.
“This gives us an opportunity to continue that planning we’ve been doing for decades now, but we more concretely now know where the roads are going, we are working with the utility companies,” Trane said.
“And then when all of that happens, simultaneously, as we’re getting through this pandemic, people are getting their vaccines, hopefully feeling more confident about being around other people, making life changes, their own economics are settling, then we’ll see those buildings being built and people in that area,” she said.
Potential at
existing sitesIn La Crosse, though, a lot of the city’s top priorities are in redeveloping existing sites.
“Those sites are really important to us for several reasons, specifically in the city of La Crosse because we don’t have all of this greenfield space to develop,” Trane said.
Spaces such as Kmart, the city’s two vacant Shopko stores, Bridgeview Plaza and Valley View Mall have some of the most potential, and officials are trying hard to make sure the right project moves into them.
Trane said it’s important to remember that vacant retail space is not unusual and that it’s “happening all over the country,” but that a barrier to redeveloping them is out-of-town owners.
“I clearly remember reaching out to the Kmart owner, and it’s not just the city of La Crosse property that they were dealing with, they were dealing with dozens of vacant retail spaces now, so trying to get in front of them and make sure that this is a priority,” Trane said.
This can slow down the process a lot, a push and pull between neighborhoods and property owners that might live in different parts of the country and be out of touch with community goals.
“The ideal redevelopment time would be the day after the signs come down from the previous tenant, but we understand that so much more needs to happen,” Trane said.
But there are small wins that the city keeps inching towards.
Bridgeview Plaza was recently sold to a local developer, and Trane said the city has met with them multiple times now to give input on plans. They are currently looking for a tenant for the vacant Shopko, and are looped in on the conceptual plans the city has for the area.
This includes a “node development,” meaning its a higher density development at a core intersection, specifically closer to the riverfront, that tapers off into the neighborhoods.
It’s likely to include more housing, but also neighborhood amenities like a pharmacy and shopping.
But big projects aren’t the only thing that drives an economy and bring something to communities.
“For every one of those new cul-de-sac neighborhoods that goes up, I mean all you have to do is go through Downtown La Crosse and see” groups restoring historic buildings, or projects such as Belle Square, Hoffer said.
While many eyes are fixed on convention centers and new districts, things such as the mega Kwik Trip on the South Side, and smaller scale apartment complexes such as Farnam Flats in the Poage-Powell-Hamilton Neighborhood, are all making progress, too.
“We’re constantly looking at ways that we can improve our neighborhoods,” Trane said. “We don’t necessarily have those big open fields where we can just build lots of single family homes on large lots with big backyards. So we look for those opportunities to do one house at a time, literally.”
For the city, this looks like getting individual homes out of the floodplain and revitalizing dilapidated homes, projects which Trane said has not been impacted much by the pandemic.
For Hoffer, who currently owns 12 properties in the La Crosse area and is only breaking into the development world, these uncertain times have been unsettling for his small scale operation.
“There are different stakes. Because if you’re a smaller developer, now all of a sudden it’s not a company that goes bankrupt, it’s me personally,” he said.
He has a few vacant lots throughout the city he hopes to redevelop, and he’s also looking to join the River Point District site, but his big project at the moment is renovating The Sanctuary on 8th and King Streets, an old church.
Hoffer said he hopes to include multi-family housing and commercial space such as childcare or community meeting space, in addition to the church that will be used on Sundays.
Economic development projects of all sizes have faced hurdles in the last year, and have been gracefully pushing through them, an optimistic piece that the community might be able to hold onto as it continues through another uncertain year — and might even be the key to bouncing back.
“Who all is affected by development? It really is all of us,” Hoffer said. From the developer, to the construction crews, to the building material producers, to the shippers to the taxpayers, and everyone in between.
“There are just thousands of people impacted in every single development project,” he said.
“It’s an exciting time and the city can be proud of it,” Fahey said, saying continued construction and development “breathes a little bit of optimism.”