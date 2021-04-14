Public gets chance to meet finalists for first commissioned artwork at La Crosse Center

The city of La Crosse Arts Board will host virtual presentations with two finalists to create the first commissioned artwork for the newly renovated La Crosse Center.

The presentations will serve as a chance for artists Stacia Goodman and Barbara Westfall to pitch their proposals to the public and receive feedback. One of the artists will then be chosen by a task force to create the work.

"One of many public art projects in the city, the first commissioned work for the La Crosse Center will echo the concepts 'evolve/enrich/explore,'" the Arts Board said in its announcement Wednesday, which is the concept the group focused on when seeking out artists.

The public presentation session for Goodman, an artist from Minneapolis who specializes in mosaics, specifically the "turnkey design," is set for Friday at noon.

The session for Westfall of Mount Horeb, who specializes in "site-specific wall relief murals" that use materials ranging from glass, metal and wood, will be held Monday at noon.

Both public sessions will be conducted over Lifesize, an online virtual meeting platform that the city utilizes.

The Arts Board sought artwork for the La Crosse Center expansion through applications from individual artists or collectives.