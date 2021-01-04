 Skip to main content
Public info session set for Jan. 12 with updates on PFAS well water testing near airport
La Crosse Regional Airport

A marshaller guides a Delta CRJ-200 to the jetway at the La Crosse Regional Airport in 2018.

 TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

La Crosse officials will give updates and results on well water testing conducted in recent months near the La Crosse Regional Airport, where chemical contamination has been reported.

Officials announced in the fall that it would begin testing wells, for free, for homes on French Island, after Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS, were detected in two city wells and groundwater samples.

The contamination, which has been under investigation for several years, is believed to originate from firefighting foam used during trainings.

The amount of chemical pollutant has been considered low-level, but to better understand the impact, officials launched the free testing program, prepared to test between 120-130 private wells, specifically for those downstream from the airport.

An update on the testing, with results, a timeline and any resulting action will be shared at a virtual public information session on Jan. 12, at 5 p.m.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Department of Natural Resources will participate in the session, as well as various representatives from the city of La Crosse, town of Campbell and environmental consultants.

The community will get a chance to ask questions during the session.

