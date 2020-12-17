Race for mayor of La Crosse keeps growing

There are now five candidates running for mayor of La Crosse this spring, ranging from city council members, business owners and other community leaders.
The newest candidate to enter the race is Vicki Markussen, former CEO of La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and founder of Engage Greater La Crosse, an online platform dedicated to sharing local stories.
"Every day in my endeavors with Engage Greater La Crosse I hear, share and tell the stories of our friends and neighbors who are struggling. We have so much to preserve, reboot and restore in La Crosse in beyond," Markussen's campaign wrote in a Facebook post.
Markussen joins current council members Jessica Olson and Martin Gaul in the race, as well as Mitch Reynolds, a broadcast news retiree and current operations manager at WholeTrees Structures, and Christopher Stolpa, a former business owner.
Earlier this month, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat announced he would not be seeking re-election, citing new opportunities.
Gaul, who is the current council president, said his decision to run for mayor came quickly. He's running a grassroots campaign, he said, and isn't taking any donations from voters for the time being.
Support Local Journalism
A former union representative and small business owner who has sat on the council since 2015, Gaul said that he wants to continue the path he's helped the city get on, and help improve residents' lives and reinvest in the city — but largely wants to focus on a regionalized approach in improving the community.
"I don't think enough time or effort was spent building bridges. Whether with the council, with city staff, with the county and our neighboring communities, we need to try a different approach than we are now," Gaul said in a statement.
For Markussen, she said she was dedicated using compassion and generosity to support the community of La Crosse, especially as people face job loss, homelessness, business closures and mental health issues in the wake of the pandemic.
"Many of our friends, neighbors and our children — most of them already vulnerable — have endured mental and financial hardships not experienced in generations. Unfortunately, when they need city services the most, our local government faces its own challenges," she wrote on her campaign's website.
This spring election could be an historic one for La Crosse if either Markussen or Olson were to be elected mayor; they would be the first woman to fill the seat.
And the La Crosse Common Council is certain to see big turnover, as all but one member up for re-election has decided against another term, with a big push for progressive candidates to join the race.
The window for candidates to file paperwork for both mayor and common council closes 5 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!