Race for mayor of La Crosse keeps growing

A former union representative and small business owner who has sat on the council since 2015, Gaul said that he wants to continue the path he's helped the city get on, and help improve residents' lives and reinvest in the city — but largely wants to focus on a regionalized approach in improving the community.

"I don't think enough time or effort was spent building bridges. Whether with the council, with city staff, with the county and our neighboring communities, we need to try a different approach than we are now," Gaul said in a statement.

For Markussen, she said she was dedicated using compassion and generosity to support the community of La Crosse, especially as people face job loss, homelessness, business closures and mental health issues in the wake of the pandemic.

"Many of our friends, neighbors and our children — most of them already vulnerable — have endured mental and financial hardships not experienced in generations. Unfortunately, when they need city services the most, our local government faces its own challenges," she wrote on her campaign's website.

This spring election could be an historic one for La Crosse if either Markussen or Olson were to be elected mayor; they would be the first woman to fill the seat.