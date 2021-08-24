Rain and storms expected for La Crosse region into the weekend

Rain and storms are expected for the region almost every day this week and into this weekend, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

Some of these storms have the potential to be strong or severe, current forecasts show, and humidity lingering through the middle of the week. Wednesday is currently expected to be the best chance for a rain-free day.

Storms moving through Tuesday across the state — some of them anticipated to be severe — will help break up the humidity. The heat index could top 100 on Wednesday, officials said.

These rain events are coming just a few weeks after some street and river flooding for the region. As of Tuesday afternoon, no rivers in the area were experiencing any flooding, though the ground saturation that has remained in the area leaves little room for more rain as the week goes on.

Several inches of rain could accumulate by Sunday, officials report, and locally heavy rainfall, or downpours, can be expected, which could lead to some flooding.