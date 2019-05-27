Increasingly heavy rain canceled La Crosse’s Memorial Day parade Monday morning, but groups still found ways to honor those who died during military service.
“We’ve been watching the weather all morning,” said Rick Harned, one of the organizers, after the parade was called off. “The bands can’t march in this weather. And it’s going to be a lot worse later on.”
The 10 a.m. ceremony at the Oak Grove Ceremony was still on, Harned said, though it, too, was canceled later because of downpours.
As people dispersed, a group of Civil War reenactors wearing the uniform of the Company B, 2nd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry decided to go forward with their annual gun salute and the playing of taps at the Catholic and Jewish cemeteries on Losey Boulevard.
“Officially, the services have been called off, but we’re here to honor the soldiers,” said Bill Wojahn, of La Crosse, as the group of five assembled in the rain in an otherwise empty cemetery. Wojahn, the president of the group, spent four years in the Marines. His brother was killed in Vietnam, Wojahn said.
Lightning streaked the sky moments before they fired their first shots in the Jewish Cemetery. Thunder echoed their gun salute seconds later.
“Hurry up, before the enemy artillery comes,” said John Dudkiewicz, of Onalaska, who played taps on the bugle after the group fired two more shots.
Although he doesn’t have a military background, Dudkiewicz said he takes part in reenactments because he’s a history fan and has family members who served. “We’re just amateurs compared to the servicemen.”
“We do it to keep their legacies,” Wojahn said.
A service by Riverside Park that involved the laying of wreaths on the river was also canceled, but an indoor service was held at American Legion Post 52.
About 50 people attended, including those who had served in the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marine Corps. Bob Marconi, president of the La Crosse Area Navy League Council, presided over the ceremonies, which included a keynote speech from Sgt. Brandon Graham and the presentation of flags by U.S. Naval Sea Cadets.
Mike Byers, accompanied by his service dog, Kane, and representing the Disabled American Veterans chapter 12 of La Crosse, read a poem titled, “Come Visit My Grave.”
Outside the auditorium, Lee Glasel, 89, of La Crosse warmed up quietly on his trumpet as he waited for the Legion’s firing squad to do its salute.
Glasel, who said he’d been playing taps since he was in the Boy Scouts, joined the Army Band and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, during the Korean War.
“Hurry up and wait,” Glasel said, referencing a common army phrase.
After the service, veterans and their families crossed the street to VFW Post 1530, where the VFW Auxiliary had prepared lunch.
Mike Berg, who had been in the army, chatted with Dave Sprain, over a plate of meatballs and noodles.
Sprain had directed takeoff and landings of fighter jets from the decks of aircraft carriers in the 1980s, he said.
That’s a dangerous job, Berg said. People get blown away by the powerful engines.
Sprain said that had happened to someone he knew.
“That's why Memorial Day is special to me,” Berg said. “We weren’t taking cruises on boats and digging ditches for fun.”
