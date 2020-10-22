Record number of overdoses in La Crosse County continue to climb

In La Crosse County, 32 individuals have died from drug overdose this year, which is more than double than last year and more than any other year on record.

Five additional overdose deaths have occured since the end of August alone, and the news comes as the community gears up for National Drug Take Back Day.

"The La Crosse Fire Department remains committed to working with our regional partners to inform area residents about safe medication disposal," said Fire Chief Ken Gilliam in a statement.

"Educating our community about these disposal options is another important component of our ongoing community risk reduction efforts," he said.

The nationally-recognized day is this Saturday, Oct. 24, when communities collect and dispose of unused and expired medications to help prevent drug overdoses and improper use.

Due to the pandemic, the county will not hold a one-day, in-person event to collect medications, but instead is reminding the community of its various different options.