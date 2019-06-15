Six minutes into the 2019 La Crosse County dairy breakfast hosted by Creamery Creek Holstein, about 150 cars had filled the field-turned-parking lot near Bangor. There was a seven-minute wait for tickets in the breakfast line. A few hours later, that line stretched into a 45-minute wait.
It was a spectacular turnout for an annual event that almost didn’t happen.
The organizing committee had initially cancelled the breakfast due to difficulties finding a host farm. Dairy farmers declined, unable to shoulder the extra time, work and cost of hosting such a large event.
The show of support was “overwhelming,” said Louisa Peterson, breakfast organizer and host farm co-owner, as she gestured at the queue. “What people are willing to do to get breakfast here is just moving.”
Two days after the cancellation, Peterson, also a member of the committee, volunteered to hold the breakfast for the second year in a row at the 675-cow dairy farm the Petersons co-own with the Hansen family. The yearly dairy breakfast was a storied tradition Peterson didn’t want to let go.
The goal of the dairy breakfast is to teach people about farms and food production, as well as meet local farmers.
“My son asked me this morning, ‘if we didn’t have farmers, where would our pancakes come from,'” said Jenny Kilpatrick, as she and her children, Ian Johnson, 5, and Anya Johnson, 8, waited in line for breakfast.
The answer to his question?
“Nothing,” Ian said, who wore a shirt with “no farms, no food” printed on the back.
“There’d be none,” Anya said.
Last year, about 3,200 people came to the farm for breakfast.
This year?
“I have no idea,” said Liza Schlintz, from her seat at the ticket booth.
But it feels like 3,000 people at least, she said, about three hours in to the event.
“With the hype and everything, we thought we might have to plan for a few more people,” said Melissa Schaub, county dairy breakfast committee secretary.
They’ve had more volunteers take part as well, Schaub said. “I even had volunteers show up today unscheduled.”
In the breakfast tent, a six-person crew from Western Technical College’s Foods Club huddled over a round griddle. They’d been making scrambled eggs since 6 a.m. using metal dustpans in lieu of spatulas to cook 32-egg batches poured from large plastic bags.
“At school, they teach us to crack eggs one at a time,” said Toya Reynolds, a Western Technical College student. Her dream is to manage a restaurant that specializes in soul food. “This is good experience, though, cooking for so many people.”
Meanwhile, members of the Mindoro Lions Clubs dolloped pancake batter onto the griddle by the dozen. Volunteers spooned eggs, fresh cheese curds and sausages onto plates, dispensed milk and yogurt, and passed out cups of frozen custard.
Near the barn, a crowd gathered to watch a cow give birth.
The birthing can take anywhere from 10 minutes to two hours, Will Hansen said. The farm averages about three births a day right now, Will said.
People gasped and cheered as the cow panted and pushed. A pair of dainty hooves, followed by the flicker of a pink tongue, nostrils and a head soon followed. After a couple more heaves, the cow stood up and the calf slid out in a splash of birthing fluid.
“Holy moly,” shouted Mabel Kast, 4, as the mother cow licked her baby clean and the newborn calf tried to stand for the first time.
In the milking parlor, Gary Baumbach, 72, of Sparta watched a single worker milk 20 cows in an automated milking parlor. Being on a farm reminds him of his childhood, Baumbach said: doing chores, putting hay in the barn for winter feed.
The small family farm he grew up on was very different from the farms of today, Baumbach said. If he were still farming, he’d “probably just be driving tractors at this point.”
“It’s like, I’m a farmer, but I’m also a business with technology,” said Gabriel Hansen, 29. “There’s a lot of opportunities for cool things in farming.”
Their field, for example, was cut by a tractor-mower with a GPS telling it exactly where to go, said Matt Hansen, 26.
Jeff Heitkamp, chairperson of the county breakfast committee, asked everyone to pay attention to the various signs, covered in Wisconsin dairy facts, planted across the grounds. “If you learn one thing (about farming) today, it’ll be successful,’ Heitkamp said.
Evelyn Larkins, 4, of De Forest said she learned that cows’ noses are fuzzy and that she liked petting them.
The newborn calf, able to stand on wobbly legs for short periods of time by the end of the dairy breakfast, kept drawing Evelyn’s attention. Though it was time to go, she pointed at another cow and asked her mom another question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.