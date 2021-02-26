Rep. Kind hopes Congress stays 'nimble' to future COVID relief, says he's 'taking a look' at Senate run

“They would have had to make a lot of adjustments, it would have probably taken more weeks, if not months, to get those rebate checks out the door,” he said, compared to the mere days the current program is expected to take.

This new bill would make individuals who make up to $75,000 a year eligible for the $1,400 stimulus checks, and couples who make up to $150,000. Smaller checks would then be available for those who make more, capping out at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples.

But the package is not perfect, Kind emphasized, noting that things such as infrastructure and broadband were harder to include but still a top priority for him in the coming months.

“I think we are touching most of the bases from the feedback, again, that we’re getting from people back home. And there are other categories that we are going to have to come back to after this relief bill,” he said.

“That’s going to be for another time,” Kind said of infrastructure and broadband funding, “because it’s hard to make the case that’s directly related to COVID. And that’s kind of the parameters we’ve been operating under.