MADISON — Republican legislators on the state building commission have rejected all building proposals in Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget – including Prairie Springs Science Center phase II for University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and dozens of other building projects on UW campuses.

The state building commission met Thursday and four Republicans on the committee voted against each item in the biennium budget. All 112 items were voted down with a tie vote as four Democrats on the committee supported the measures.

This is the third time Republicans on the commission have refused to act on the governor's request and sent the decision to the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee without a recommendation.

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, who is chair of the higher education subcommittee for the building commission, said she was "disappointed but not surprised" by her Republican colleagues' actions.

Billings has been an advocate for the Prairie Springs project since its inception.

Over half of the $3.8 billion capital budget was for the University of Wisconsin System for new construction and maintenance on aging buildings.

When Prairie Springs phase II was first included in the capital budget in 2019, the project’s costs were about $83 million. The price tag has more than doubled since then $182.5 million.

“It is clear that these projects are sorely needed at UW campuses and at state-owned facilities across Wisconsin,” Billings said.

In a statement, Evers said his budget addresses critical infrastructure needs across the state that would help to create local jobs and economic development.

“While Republican leaders claim to support these goals, their action today shows that they would simply rather play politics than have a meaningful discussion about how these projects would serve the needs of the folks they represent,” Evers said. “Despite today’s unfortunate outcome, we will continue to fight for these projects as we work to invest in and build 21st century infrastructure in communities across our state.”

Of the System’s nearly two dozen construction proposals, eight are renovations, three are replacements and six are demolitions. Smaller projects include elevator repairs, electrical system replacements and maintenance of building exteriors.

The System’s biennial capital budget request called for $2.5 billion in new construction and renovation of aging System facilities. Evers' proposed budget recommended $1.7 billion.

Many of those projects are for buildings that have had little to no renovations done to them since they were built between the 1950s and 1970s.