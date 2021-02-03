Schneider commits to donating $30k of mayor's salary if elected

The youngest candidate in the race for mayor of La Crosse announced Wednesday that if elected, he would nearly cut his salary in half, donating his cut to the community instead.
Sam Schneider, 18, committed to taking $30,000 of his mayor's salary and give it to local charities as they weather the pandemic.
The most recently reported salary for outgoing Mayor Tim Kabat was $82,351, putting Schneider's proposed pay just over $52,000 with the cut. He also owns All Around Cleaning Crew, a cleaning business.
"Today thousands of people in the city of La Crosse have had their hours cut, their pay lowered. Some have lost their jobs. Others have closed the doors to their business to not open again," Schneider said. "Others have even been pushed to the brink of homelessness."
"If the people of the city of La Crosse are suffering these losses, why shouldn't the mayor too?," he said in front of a group of supporters near Downtown La Crosse.
In a statement, Schneider said no action would be needed by city officials to enact the pay cut, and that he could deposit the funds into a special account for the purpose of donating.
He said it was "yet to be determined" which nonprofits would receive the funds, and would take input from the community when deciding.
Symbolism was key in making this announcement, Schneider said, noting that the pay cut would leave his salary at almost the same number of residents living in La Crosse, and positioning his announcement at the corner of Pearl and Second streets, near the La Crosse Center and other downtown businesses that might be hurting.
Schneider was surrounded by friends, family and some business supporters while making his announcement, including Harold, who only gave his first name, the owner of a shoe-shining business.
"I'm gonna help," Harold said, saying he would follow Schneider's lead and donate some of his dollars, too.
When asked if he challenged his nine mayoral opponents to commit to a similar cut, Schneider said his plans were independent of others' pledges.
"I'm going to do it regardless of what any of the opponents say," he said.
During the media event, Schneider also touched on his dedication to tackling La Crosse's drug problem, saying the city should connect with individuals impacted by such issues to come up with solutions.
"We want to make sure that we are approaching the drug-use situation by getting the input of the charities, the people who are responsible, the people who have overcome it, the people who have gotten past it and know what we have to do, and get their input to approach new ways," on matters of substance abuse, mental health and homelessness, Schneider said.
If elected, Schneider would be La Crosse's youngest mayor — and the youngest possible mayor, as an 18-year-old.
His campaign also told the Tribune he would be the youngest ever mayor of a city over 50,000 in the country, though the Tribune was not able to independently verify that.
The youngest mayor of La Crosse to date was Matt Harter, a 24-year-old elected in 2009, but he only served one term after ethical flags were raised over business dealings.
But when asked about overcoming the possible stigma the city has in a young candidate, Schneider said this time would be different.
"Even a seven-year-old knows that if you're running a lemonade stand, you have to be bringing in more money than being spent," he said, touting his experience in owning a business.
"We know that the city of La Crosse is not a business, but we also need to keep in mind that we're being attentive to the people of La Crosse," he said.
Schneider added that the plans he's promoted during his campaign — including the pay cut, and a binding referendum on tax increase he proposed last week — demonstrate he's serious.
"I don't think that listening and empathy are hard," Schneider said. "I think that anyone who has those can do the job of the mayor and you have to be able to act on it."