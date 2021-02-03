Schneider commits to donating $30k of mayor's salary if elected

Symbolism was key in making this announcement, Schneider said, noting that the pay cut would leave his salary at almost the same number of residents living in La Crosse, and positioning his announcement at the corner of Pearl and Second streets, near the La Crosse Center and other downtown businesses that might be hurting.

Schneider was surrounded by friends, family and some business supporters while making his announcement, including Harold, who only gave his first name, the owner of a shoe-shining business.

"I'm gonna help," Harold said, saying he would follow Schneider's lead and donate some of his dollars, too.

When asked if he challenged his nine mayoral opponents to commit to a similar cut, Schneider said his plans were independent of others' pledges.

"I'm going to do it regardless of what any of the opponents say," he said.

During the media event, Schneider also touched on his dedication to tackling La Crosse's drug problem, saying the city should connect with individuals impacted by such issues to come up with solutions.