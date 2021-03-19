School board candidates talk SROs, COVID and inclusivity in forum

Five of the six candidates running for the La Crosse Board of Education this spring participated in a virtual forum Thursday night, discussing critical topics facing the district and making their pitches to voters.
The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters, and the candidates are vying for three open seats.
The COVID-19 pandemic and police in schools, two of the district's most pressing matters, were front-and-center at the debate.
Largely, all candidates were open to giving the district's plan of phasing its school resource officers out of schools a chance, but some were skeptical.
"Removing officers doesn't remove the school threat," said candidate Rob Abraham, also the La Crosse assistant chief of police, who has been vocal about the district's decision on SROS. "I think it is important that we keep students safety and our staff safety in mind in our schools."
One former district teacher running for the board, Kraig Brownell, noted that during his time at Logan High School, the SROs were an important aspect of the school, but that his perception is changing.
"I clearly have a lot of growing to do to really evaluate that situation more fully. The information that I read," Brownell said, "certainly indicates that a change is necessary," though he noted that a "complete elimination" of SROs without replacing them with another resource would "not be good."
The only incumbent running, Brad Quarberg, said during the forum that he wants to give the plan a chance, but was uncertain about some aspects.
"Obviously we haven't been getting results that we like in some of the things we've seen our students, but my concern is what will happen when a police officer needs to be called to a school? Because it's going to happen," Quarberg said. "I just want the police officer to be able to work with that, know what's going on in that school, and be able to do that."
Both candidates Annie Baumann and Martha Linville said that the district's money might be better spent on funding social and mental health services rather than law enforcement.
The candidates differed slightly on whether they would support previous board decisions they might not agree with if elected, specifically the decision to phase SROs out of schools.
"Those new strategies are in place. We'll have to see how it works, but certainly we'll have to also keep in mind that there were a lot of parents, and a lot of teachers, and a lot of administrators that fully supported and did not want those SROs removed from the schools," said Abraham, who is a lifelong La Crosse resident and one of only two candidates with children in the school district.
"So we'll see what happens, and we'll have to see if — the school board can always change course if they feel that the safety of the students are not being addressed," he said.
Other candidates, though, emphasized that the board should be unified in its positions.
"I think the school board needs to act as one voice, and when a decision is made that there needs to be support for that decision and for people to not go out and bad mouth it," Quarberg said.
"The way that the board works and votes, you are a unanimous body," said Baumann, who has children in the school district. "Individuals might have different perspectives, but in the end you vote as a whole. And so I think that that's important for trust building in the community."
Candidates also weighed-in on the school district's response to the pandemic and how they might have acted differently, and largely all candidates agreed that they would have given the knowledge officials now have that the spread of COVID in schools is limited.
"One year and a day ago, I was switching from being a classroom teacher for 29-and-a-half years to being a virtual teacher, and it really sucked," Brownell said, saying it was "scary" and "frustrating."
"I was proud of what the board did initially by having a two-week delay in any counted instruction, because of the equity issues," he said. "My frustration was that once we got that issue resolved by April that we were prevented as teachers from teaching our classes any other way than virtual."
"It's hard to look back and say how I would have acted," said Baumann. "I can say as a parent I was hoping for in-person education much sooner than we had it. I can't say exactly how I would have voted, because my judgement is clouded with all this new information we have."
"This of course goes back to the hindsight is 2020 ideal," Quarberg said. "Was it ideal what happened? Obviously no. Would we have done things differently if we had known? Obviously yes."
"We could have been more aggressive in trying to get kids back to the classroom, and yes I would have wanted to do things differently," Abraham said.
Candidate Martha Linville offered a different perspective though, saying her family's experience with virtual learning, which included her grandkids who are in the school district, was good, though she noted that they were able to have a caregiver at home to help.
"They felt like the instructions from the school district were timely and gave enough information for informed decisions on virtual learning," Linville said.
Candidates were also asked about inclusivity and how they might ensure that diverse students feel welcome in La Crosse Schools through policy.
"I want to be on the school board because I have a passion for equity in education," Linville said, who stood out as weaving equity and inclusion in many of her answers during the forum. She recommended spending more money on training.
"It is imperative upon us to provide training for teachers so that unconscious bias does not come into their dealings with students," Linville said.
Brownell suggested that increasing impactful in-service days for teachers could be a step forward.
"The most impactful in-services that I had from any marginalized group was when students or community members who are part of the marginalized group would come in and talk to us directly and share their stories," he said. "Stories are a wonderful way to really bring the feeling into the people who are not part of that group."
In addition, Baumann said that crafting policy that uses language that is inclusive and supportive of diverse students was critical for the board.
When asked what their top priorities were for the school district were, the candidates shared different ideas.
Abraham said that working to fix the learning gap and finding funding to fix aging facilities was top-of-mind, and that he brought experience negotiating the police department's big city budget to the table.
For Quarberg, focusing on the board's existing strategic plan for educational equity, and addressing declining enrollment was critical. He said that he tries to listen to both sides in order to make an educated decision as a board member.
Linville said she has strength as an advocate for the LGBTQ community and, as mentioned, said she is focused on creating an equitable learning experience, as well as improving the district's facilities. She is not from the La Crosse area, but said she has experience in public schools and libraries.
Baumann had three priorities at the top of her list: Addressing racial inequities, disparities in access to learning support during the pandemic, and the social and emotional toll weighing on students and staff. She said her strengths include her passionate advocacy for students, families and teachers.
And addressing mental health concerns with students and families, as well as the socioeconomic stressors that students face were priorities for Brownell, who said his experience teaching in the district and as a union president are his strengths.
Candidate Gretchen Guinn Paquette was not in attendance at Thursday's forum, officials said because of a prior engagement. Paquette has told the Tribune she has recently accepted a new position partnering with the school district, complicating her campaign, and is encouraging her supporters to instead vote for Baumann.
The race for the La Crosse Board of Education will be on the April 6 ballot. The top three candidates will move on to serve on the board.