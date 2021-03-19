School board candidates talk SROs, COVID and inclusivity in forum

"I clearly have a lot of growing to do to really evaluate that situation more fully. The information that I read," Brownell said, "certainly indicates that a change is necessary," though he noted that a "complete elimination" of SROs without replacing them with another resource would "not be good."

The only incumbent running, Brad Quarberg, said during the forum that he wants to give the plan a chance, but was uncertain about some aspects.

"Obviously we haven't been getting results that we like in some of the things we've seen our students, but my concern is what will happen when a police officer needs to be called to a school? Because it's going to happen," Quarberg said. "I just want the police officer to be able to work with that, know what's going on in that school, and be able to do that."

Both candidates Annie Baumann and Martha Linville said that the district's money might be better spent on funding social and mental health services rather than law enforcement.

The candidates differed slightly on whether they would support previous board decisions they might not agree with if elected, specifically the decision to phase SROs out of schools.